Arthur Kaliyev Injury: Lands with Ottawa

Kaliyev (upper body) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Wednesday.

Kaliyev topped 50 regular-season appearances in each of his final three years with the Kings, but he was limited to just 14 games with the NHL club last year while hampered by injuries. It's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for training camp this year, but he'll attempt to carve out a role with the Senators in 2025-26.