Arthur Kaliyev News: First goal with new team

Kaliyev scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Kaliyev's goal was his first as a Ranger, and it was also his first point over four contests since the team claimed him off waivers from the Kings. The 23-year-old has filled a middle-six role so far, and it could take him some time to get up to speed after he missed all of training camp and the first half of the regular season due to a fractured clavicle. Kaliyev had a total of 71 points over 188 contests across parts of four seasons with the Kings, so he's yet to really display a consistent scoring touch at the NHL level.