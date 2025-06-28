Artyom Gonchar News: Nabbed by Rangers in Round 3

Gonchar was the 89th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The nephew of former Penguins and Capitals star Sergei Gonchar, Artyom's development has gone well with the Magnitogorsk program in his native Russia. Gonchar appeared in 50 games in the Jr league this past season, picking up seven goals and 25 points. Gonchar earns high marks for his hockey IQ and creativity, although at 6-foot and 160 pounds, he needs to bulk up in a massive way. Gonchar is your typical "draft-and-stash" prospect.