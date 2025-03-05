Austin Watson News: Remaining with Detroit for 2025-26
Watson signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Watson has spent the vast majority of 2024-25 with AHL Grand Rapids, earning 32 points and 94 PIM over 52 appearances. The Red Wings are clearly satisfied with what he brings in terms of organizational depth and toughness. He also has two games played in the NHL this season but did not earn a point in either contest.
