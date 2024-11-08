Auston Matthews Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Matthews (upper body) was put on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to last Sunday.

Matthews was already ruled out for Friday's game against Detroit, but this move also makes him ineligible for Saturday's tilt versus Montreal. The good news is that there hasn't been any setback in his recovery, and his placement on injured reserve is instead for roster management, allowing Toronto to activate Connor Dewar from LTIR in a corresponding move, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic. With that in mind, the door might still be open for Matthews to be activated in time to play Ottawa on Tuesday. The 27-year-od has five goals and 11 points in 13 appearances in 2024-25. Max Domi, Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner are projected to compromise the first line during Matthews' absence. Once the Leafs' star center is healthy, Domi might shift off the first unit.