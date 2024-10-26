Auston Matthews News: Seven points in last six games

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins on Saturday.

Matthews tied the game at 18:43 of the third when he redirected Mitch Marner's pass from the right point. But in his exhaustion in the extra frame, he sent a pass off the boards that was easily intercepted by David Pastrnak and turned into the game winner. Matthews got off to a slow start this season, but he has seven points, including four goals, in his last six games. He's been seriously unlucky -- his 9.5 shooting percentage is well below his 16.1 career average and almost half his 18.7 from last season. Matthews will go on a rip soon, as his 42 shots put him on pace for close to 400 shots this season.