Axel Sandin Pellikka News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Sandin Pellikka was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Sandin Pellikka had 12 goals and 29 points in 46 regular-season appearances with SHL Skelleftea AIK in 2024-25 before adding one goal and seven assists in 11 playoff outings. The 20-year-old defender will probably see playing time in the AHL to conclude the 2024-25 campaign. The Red Wings selected Sandin Pellikka with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He could earn a roster spot with Detroit in 2025-26.