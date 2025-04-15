Fantasy Hockey
Axel Sandin Pellikka headshot

Axel Sandin Pellikka News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Sandin Pellikka was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Sandin Pellikka had 12 goals and 29 points in 46 regular-season appearances with SHL Skelleftea AIK in 2024-25 before adding one goal and seven assists in 11 playoff outings. The 20-year-old defender will probably see playing time in the AHL to conclude the 2024-25 campaign. The Red Wings selected Sandin Pellikka with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He could earn a roster spot with Detroit in 2025-26.

