Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Beck Malenstyn headshot

Beck Malenstyn Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Malenstyn will not be in the lineup versus Toronto on Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Malenstyn is currently mired in a 38-game goal drought during which he has garnered a meager two assists, so few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his absence. With the winger shelved, the Sabres will need to bring a player up from the minors to face the Leafs -- with Isak Rosen a strong candidate to earn the promotion from AHL Rochester.

Beck Malenstyn
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now