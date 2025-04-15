Beck Malenstyn Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Malenstyn will not be in the lineup versus Toronto on Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Malenstyn is currently mired in a 38-game goal drought during which he has garnered a meager two assists, so few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his absence. With the winger shelved, the Sabres will need to bring a player up from the minors to face the Leafs -- with Isak Rosen a strong candidate to earn the promotion from AHL Rochester.