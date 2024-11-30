Ben Chiarot News: Finds assist in loss

Chiarot notched an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and four PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Chiarot snapped an 18-game point drought with his helper Friday. He has 10 PIM over his last three games -- Chiarot isn't afraid to play tough, but if the penalties get sloppy, he could lose playing time. The defenseman is at three assists, 27 shots on net, 31 PIM, 34 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 23 outings. The 33-year-old plays a stay-at-home style, so a lack of offense shouldn't some as a surprise.