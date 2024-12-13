Ben Chiarot News: Nets lone goal in loss

Chiarot scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Chiarot has a goal and an assist over his last two contests, marking the first time he's been on the scoresheet in consecutive games this season. The 33-year-old blueliner continues to fill a shutdown role in the top four. He's produced five points, 34 shots on net, 39 PIM, 45 hits and 62 blocked shots over 29 outings, though that also comes with a minus-11 rating indicative of heavy usage on a weaker team.