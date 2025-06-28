Ben Kevan News: Late Round 2 pick of Devils

Kevan was the 63rd overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

If Kevan is going to make it to NHL prominence, he's going to do so by taking an unusual path. A California native, Kevan spent the vast majority of this season with Des Moines of the USHL (13 goals, 43 points in 51 games) and is committed to Arizona State University. A member of the 2023-24 USHL All-Rookie Team, Kevan earns high marks for his speed and individual skill, although he could stand to use his teammates a bit more. While there's clear long-term upside here, Kevan's current skill set isn't conducive to that of a depth role (which he struggled with during his brief stint at the US NTDP program), so he's going to have to put up points in order to make an impact down the road.