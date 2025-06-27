Benjamin Kindel News: Goes 11th overall at entry draft

Kindel was the 11th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Kindel led all draft-eligible WHL players in scoring this season (99 points, including 35 goals). He's a strong skater and excels in possession -- he's elusive with the puck and is great with it tight to his body. Kindel's bread-and-butter is playmaking. He sees the ice well and thinks it even better, and finds guys easily with sweet dishes. His diligence and attention without the puck is going to earn him his first job, and we think Kindel will ultimately settle into the middle six as a hard-working two-way scorer.