Benjamin Kindel News: Inks entry-level deal

Kindel agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Kindel was just selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft at the end of June and already has his ELC in hand. The 18-year-old center racked up an impressive 99 points, including 35 goals, in 65 regular-season appearances for WHL Calgary last year before adding another 15 points in 11 postseason outings. With an NHL deal in hand, it's possible that Kindel will be given a nine-game stint with the Penguins to start the 2025-26 campaign before he is shipped back to juniors for the rest of the year.