Blake Lizotte News: Will be ready for training camp

Lizotte said Friday that his lower-body injury won't linger, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lizotte missed the last four games of the season with the injury. The 27-year-old had a career-tying 11 goals, as well as nine assists in 59 regular-season appearances this season, his first in Pittsburgh after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Kings. Lizotte has one more season remaining at $1.85 million cap hit and is eligible for free agency following the 2025-26 campaign.