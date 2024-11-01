Bobby Brink News: Collects game-winner Thursday

Brink scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Blues.

The 23-year-old cashed in a neutral-zone giveaway by St. Louis with just over three minutes left in the third period, converting a slick give-and-go with Joel Farabee in between three defenders. Brink snapped a three-game point drought in the process, a mini-slump that was sandwiched around a three-game stint as a healthy scratch, and he may not have completely escaped coach John Tortorella's doghouse just yet -- he saw the least ice time of any Flyer on Thursday, although he did take shifts on the second power-play unit. On the season, Brink has two goals and five points in eight contests with 17 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-3 rating.