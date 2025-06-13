Bokondji Imama Injury: Agrees to one-year contract

Imama (biceps) inked a one-year, $775,000 contract with Pittsburgh on Friday.

Imama had a goal, 30 PIM and 45 hits in 16 appearances with Pittsburgh in 2024-25. He also recorded three goals, five points and 47 PIM across 24 regular-season outings with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Imama underwent biceps surgery in late March with an initial recovery timetable of 4-6 months. If everything goes as planned, Imama should be ready for the start of 2025-26, though he might miss some of training camp.