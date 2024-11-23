Brad Marchand News: Scores winning goal Saturday

Marchand scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Marchand found the back of the net for the first time since Nov. 9, and the veteran came through when Boston needed him the most. His wrister with 9:30 left in the third period ended up being the game-winning goal, allowing the Bruins to snap a four-game losing streak. Marchand is up to six goals and nine assists across 22 appearances this season.