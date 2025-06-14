Brandon Gignac News: Signs two-year deal with Kloten
Gignac inked a two-year contract with EHC Kloten of Switzerland's National League on Saturday, RDS.ca reports.
Gignac played only 15 AHL games during the 2024-25 regular season due to injuries, scoring twice and adding four assists. During the 2023-24 regular season, the 27-year-old led AHL Laval with 55 points in 61 outings and scored his first NHL goal in seven appearances with the Canadiens.
Brandon Gignac
Free Agent
