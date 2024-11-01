Fantasy Hockey
Brandon Hagel News: Collects power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Hagel notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Hagel has gone without a goal in four straight games, but he has four assists in that span. His helper Friday was his first power-play point of the year -- he should get more looks there now that he's on the first unit again after spending time on the second unit last week. The winger is up to six goals, seven assists, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 11 contests, offering strong production in fantasy formats that focus on scoring.

