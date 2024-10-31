Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Hagel headshot

Brandon Hagel News: Two helpers in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Hagel logged two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hagel helped out on goals by linemates Anthony Cirelli and Conor Geekie. The 26-year-old Hagel is as steady as ever, picking up eight points over his last five games. For the season, the winger has six goals, six assists, 23 shots on net and a plus-8 rating while seeing time on the second line and first power-play unit. He's shooting 26.1 percent, so he's likely to regress in goals, but he's a strong enough scorer to have an impact in fantasy throughout the campaign.

Brandon Hagel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now