Brandon Hagel News: Two helpers in Wednesday's win

Hagel logged two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hagel helped out on goals by linemates Anthony Cirelli and Conor Geekie. The 26-year-old Hagel is as steady as ever, picking up eight points over his last five games. For the season, the winger has six goals, six assists, 23 shots on net and a plus-8 rating while seeing time on the second line and first power-play unit. He's shooting 26.1 percent, so he's likely to regress in goals, but he's a strong enough scorer to have an impact in fantasy throughout the campaign.