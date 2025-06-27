Brandon Saad Injury: Re-ups with Vegas

Saad (lower body) signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Golden Knights on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Saad signed with the Golden Knights after his contract with the Blues was terminated in January. It was a good fit for player and team, as the 32-year-old put up 14 points over 29 regular-season games with Vegas after the signing. He'll stick around for another year on a fairly team-friendly deal, and he'll be expected to fill a middle-six role with a chance for power-play time.