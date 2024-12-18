Fantasy Hockey
Brenden Dillon headshot

Brenden Dillon News: Adds insurance tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Dillon scored a goal and levied seven hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Dillon has three points, 15 hits and seven blocked shots over his last six games. The 34-year-old blueliner continues to play on the top pairing at even strength, providing physicality and a shutdown mentality alongside Dougie Hamilton. Dillon is up to two goals, nine points, 21 shots on net, 87 hits, 57 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances. His lack of offense limits his fantasy appeal, but he's on pace to reach the 20-point mark for the fourth year in a row.

