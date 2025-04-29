Fantasy Hockey
Brett Pesce Injury: Status in question Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 9:51am

Pesce is contending with an undisclosed injury and will be a game-decision for Game 5 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Pesce logged 22:28 of ice time in Sunday's 5-2 loss in Game 4, so it's unclear when exactly he picked up the injury. Seamus Casey is a strong candidate to suit up Tuesday in the event that Pesce is unable to play. On top of the Devils already being without Luke Hughes (upper body), Johnny Kovacevic (undisclosed) and Brenden Dillon (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision in addition to Pesce.

