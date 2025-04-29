Brett Pesce News: Expected to play

Pesce (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Hurricanes for Tuesday's Game 5, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Pesce was reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury that left him a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll be able to suit up. The Devils are dealing with numerous injuries on defense, so it may be a situation where he's good enough to be in the lineup despite being less than 100 percent.