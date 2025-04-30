Brett Pesce News: Two helpers in Game 5 loss
Pesce notched two assists, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Pesce was questionable heading into the game but ultimately suited up for 32:17 of ice time. The defenseman put up three assists, eight shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over five playoff contests. Pesce just finished the first season of a six-year contract, so he's set to be part of the Devils' defensive core for the remainder of the decade.
