Brian Dumoulin News: Lands three-year deal

Dumoulin signed a three-year, $12 million contract with Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Dumoulin will be part of a revamped blue line for the Kings after the team also added Cody Ceci and saw Vladislav Gavrikov leave in free agency. The 33-year-old Dumoulin won't offer a ton of offensive upside -- though he did record 22 points in 80 regular-season games with the Devils and Ducks last year. Still, the Maine native is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and gives the Kings a strong shutdown option on the blue line.