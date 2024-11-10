Brock McGinn News: Puts up helper

McGinn logged an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

McGinn helped out on Isac Lundestrom's empty-netter to close out the scoring. The 30-year-old McGinn continues to be a bottom-six fixture for the Ducks, though he was on the third line Sunday as opposed to his usual fourth-line spot. He's now at five points, 12 shots on net, 40 hits, 20 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 14 appearances. His lack of offense will keep him out of contention for most fantasy rosters.