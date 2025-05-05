Caden Price News: Reassigned to AHL

Price was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Monday.

Price had been with WHL Lethbridge prior to Monday's move, and he recorded three goals, eight assists and 40 PIM over 30 regular-season appearances with the club. However, now that Lethbridge has been eliminated from the postseason, Price will have a chance to join Coachella Valley as the team competes in the Calder Cup Playoffs.