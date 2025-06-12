Calvin Pickard News: Backstops comeback win

Pickard stopped 22 of 23 shots in relief of Stuart Skinner in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Pickard has made relief appearances in two consecutive games, as Skinner's performance has dropped significantly against the Panthers. Head coach Kris Knoblauch's call to switch goalies at the start of the second period paid off Thursday, with Pickard providing stability between the pipes as the Oilers pulled off a comeback win to tie the series at 2-2. Pickard is 7-0 over nine appearances this postseason while allowing 21 goals on 201 shots for an .896 save percentage. With things trending in Pickard's direction, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the 33-year-old between the pipes for Game 5 in Edmonton on Saturday.