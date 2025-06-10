Menu
Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: Needed in relief Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 4:25am

Pickard turned aside seven of the eight shots he faced Monday after replacing Stuart Skinner early in the third period of the Oilers' 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The game was well out of hand by the time Pickard was brought off the bench, and the one puck to get past him came with Edmonton shorthanded once again -- the third Panthers' power-play tally of the night. Skinner is wilting in the spotlight, posting an .866 save percentage through the first three games of the Finals, so Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch may have a tough choice to make when he names his starter for Game 4 on Thursday.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
