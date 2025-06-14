Calvin Pickard News: Ugly outing in Game 5

Pickard stopped 14 of 18 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Pickard didn't get any support until the third period, but the Panthers were able to provide answers to both of the Oilers' goals. With Stuart Skinner fading over recent contests, Pickard could have secured the crease with a strong performance Saturday. Instead, after Pickard's first loss in 10 playoff outings (7-1), it's unclear which netminder will be tasked with the start in Game 6 in an attempt to get the Oilers back home for a winner-take-all Game 7.