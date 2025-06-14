Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: Ugly outing in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Pickard stopped 14 of 18 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Pickard didn't get any support until the third period, but the Panthers were able to provide answers to both of the Oilers' goals. With Stuart Skinner fading over recent contests, Pickard could have secured the crease with a strong performance Saturday. Instead, after Pickard's first loss in 10 playoff outings (7-1), it's unclear which netminder will be tasked with the start in Game 6 in an attempt to get the Oilers back home for a winner-take-all Game 7.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now