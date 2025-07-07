Cam York News: Re-ups with club

York agreed to terms on a five-year, $25.75 million contract with Philadelphia on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

York will see a nice boost from his previous $1.6 million AAV deal. A restricted free agent this offseason, the 24-year-old blueliner will now be tied to the Flyers through his prime years and becomes the second-highest paid defenseman for the club behind Travis Sanheim. Last season, York was dropped from the power-play, which was no doubt a factor in his failing to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time since 2022-23 -- though playing in just 66 regular-season games was also part of the problem. With a new coaching staff in town, perhaps York can return to being a 30-point producer.