Cameron Wright News: Not tendered QO

Wright was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Oilers on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Wright had a solid season last year, producing 13 goals and 11 assists in 60 games with AHL Bakersfield. However, after not being tendered a qualifying offer, the 26-year-old will be a member of the crop of free agents searching for a new home Tuesday. He will likely be nothing more than minor-league depth player for the team that signs him.