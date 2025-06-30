Cameron Wright News: Not tendered QO
Wright was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Oilers on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.
Wright had a solid season last year, producing 13 goals and 11 assists in 60 games with AHL Bakersfield. However, after not being tendered a qualifying offer, the 26-year-old will be a member of the crop of free agents searching for a new home Tuesday. He will likely be nothing more than minor-league depth player for the team that signs him.
Cameron Wright
Free Agent
