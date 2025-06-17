Carter Verhaeghe News: Elite club for third Cup win

Verhaeghe delivered three assists in a 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday to help clinch the Stanley Cup.

Verhaeghe became the member of an exclusive group when he hoisted his third Stanley Cup. He is one of just six active NHLers with that many Cups. The others? Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Quick. That's heady territory for a guy the Maple Leafs traded away for Michael Grabner before his first full pro season with the team. Verhaeghe finished the postseason in a three-way tie for the team lead in scoring with 23 points in as many games.