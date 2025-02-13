Fantasy Hockey
Cayden Lindstrom Injury: May miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 7:39am

Lindstrom skated for the first time last week since undergoing a microdiscectomy to alleviate nerve pain in his back in November, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported Wednesday.

General manager Don Waddell said that Lindstrom's recovery program is in five parts and he is in Part 3 at this time. Lindstrom, who was selected fourth overall in 2024, is slated to see a doctor next week, and if he is ready, he will be able to start skating hard, albeit with no contact. The talented Lindstrom is on track with the recovery schedule surgeons gave out after his Nov. 20 surgery. Lindstrom had 27 goals in 32 WHL games with Medicine Hat last season, missing the second half of the campaign with hand and back injuries.

