Cayden Lindstrom News: Suiting up in WHL Finals

Lindstrom will play in Friday's WHL playoff game between Medicine Hat and Spokane.

Lindstrom battled a long-term back injury which required a November microdiscectomy procedure to alleviate nerve pain. It was unclear if he was going to be able to play at all in 2024-25, but Medicine Hat's run to the WHL Finals afforded Lindstrom enough time to get back in the lineup. He missed over a year of action, and as such, the 19-year-old center is likely to spend all of 2025-26 in the junior ranks to catch up on lost development time.