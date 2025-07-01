Cayden Primeau News: Signs extension following trade

Primeau has signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes, the team announced Tuesday.

Primeau was a restricted free agent when he was acquired by Carolina from Montreal on Monday in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. The 25-year-old dominated with AHL Laval during the 2024-25 regular season, posting a 21-2-3 record, 1.92 GAA and .927 save percentage across 26 appearances. The Hurricanes are likely to open the season with Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov as their NHL goaltenders, but Primeau should be the first netminder promoted in the event of an injury.