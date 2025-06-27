Charlie Coyle News: Involved in major trade

Coyle and Miles Wood were acquired by Columbus from Colorado on Friday in exchange for Gavin Brindley, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round selection, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Coyle had 17 goals and 35 points across 83 regular-season appearances between Boston and Colorado in 2024-25. That was a major drop from his career highs of 25 goals and 60 points in 82 regular-season outings with the Bruins in 2023-24, but Coyle has finished the regular season with 30-50 points in six of the last eight campaigns, so his most recent showing was on the low end in terms of offensive production, but it wasn't completely out of the ordinary. Coyle will likely start 2025-26 as Columbus' third-line center and on the second power-play unit.