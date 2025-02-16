Charlie Elick News: Finding footing with Tri-City

Elick has a goal and five points in 19 games with WHL Tri-City.

Elick's offensive production has improved since he was traded from WHL Brandon earlier in the year, where he had just seven assists in 33 games. While Elick, a second-round pick in 2024, isn't expected to offer high-end scoring ability at the next level, he does project as a steady, defense-first blueliner.