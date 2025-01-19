Fantasy Hockey
Charlie McAvoy Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

McAvoy (undisclosed) doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports Sunday.

McAvoy has already missed the last two games and won't play Monday versus San Jose. Boston is still waiting to see how he progresses before determining when he will play again. McAvoy has registered five goals, 20 points, 86 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and 86 hits across 45 appearances this season. Nikita Zadorov and Brandon Carlo have logged time on Boston's top pairing during McAoy's absence.

