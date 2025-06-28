Chase Priskie News: Becomes Wild man in trade

Priskie was traded to Minnesota on Saturday in exchange for Declan Chisholm, reports TSN.ca. Draft picks (2025) were also exchanged.

Priskie is an AHL journeyman with four NHL games (2021-22) on his resume. He had his best offensive AHL season in 2024-25 when he scored a career-high 12 goals and equaled his career-best 35 points. Priskie also won a Calder Cup with Hershey in 2023-24, putting up a strong 14 points, including 12 assists, in 20 games. He will be expected to provide veteran leadership and depth scoring for the Wild's AHL affiliate in 2025-26.