Chase Stillman News: Obtained from Pittsburgh

Vancouver acquired Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick from Pittsburgh on Sunday in exchange for Arturs Silovs.

Stillman produced four goals and 12 points in 65 regular-season games between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Utica in 2024-25. The Penguins obtained him in a trade with New Jersey on March 7, which involved Cody Glass. The 22-year-old Stillman hasn't had a chance to make his NHL debut yet.