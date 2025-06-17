Chris Driedger News: Inks KHL contract

Driedger signed a one-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL on Tuesday.

Driedger made 25 AHL regular-season appearances between Manitoba and Charlotte in 2024-25. The 31-year-old has a 31-24-5 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 67 career NHL regular-season outings. Winnipeg acquired Driedger, who was eligible for unrestricted free agency in July, from Florida on March 6 in exchange for fellow goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.