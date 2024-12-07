Chris Tanev News: Dishes apple in loss

Tanev distributed a helper in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Tanev produced the primary assist on John Tavares' 12th marker of the season to tie the game at 1-1 in the middle frame, but that was the last of Toronto's offense in the contest. While Tanev is known for his defensive prowess, he's contributing offensively lately with a goal and three assists over his last six outings. The right-shot blueliner has helped Toronto become a better defensive unit as well -- Tanev is second in the NHL with 78 blocked shots. Overall, he's at one goal, six assists, 10 PIM, 14 shots and a plus-8 rating through 26 games.