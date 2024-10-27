Chris Tanev News: Supplies helper in overtime loss

Tanev notched an assist and six blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Tanev earned his first point as a Maple Leaf when he assisted on Morgan Rielly's second-period marker. A lack of offense isn't unusual for Tanev -- he earns his money by being gritty and reliable in his own zone. The 34-year-old blueliner has just three shots on net, three hits and a minus-1 rating, but he's already blocked 34 shots this season, good for first in the NHL and five ahead of Boston's Brandon Carlo.