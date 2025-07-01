Chris Wagner News: Secures minor-league deal

Wagner signed a two-year, minor-league contract with AHL Springfield on Tuesday, Freelance reporter Irfaan Gaffar reports.

Wagner has reached the point in his career where he serves as a veteran leader at the minor league level. Still, the center is an 11-year NHL veteran, having played in 401 games while tallying 39 goals and 27 assists. If he puts up good numbers in the minors, perhaps the Blues will sign him to an NHL deal down the road.