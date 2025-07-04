Christian Fischer News: Announces retirement

Fischer announced his retirement from the NHL on Friday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Fischer played 45 regular-season games with the Red Wings this season before he was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old played only once for Columbus as he was a healthy scratch for 20 of the final 21 contests during the regular season. Fischer finishes his career with 62 goals and 75 assists across 523 regular-season appearances for Arizona, Detroit and Columbus.