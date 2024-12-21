Claude Giroux News: Earns pair of points Saturday

Giroux scored a goal on four shots, dished a shorthanded assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Giroux's tally opened the scoring at 1:45 of the first period, and he also set up a Josh Norris goal in the second. This was Giroux's first multi-point effort since Nov. 23, which was also against the Canucks. The veteran forward is up to eight goals, 22 points, 63 shots on net, 33 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 33 appearances in a top-six role. Giroux has contributed at least one shorthanded point in each of his three seasons with the Senators.