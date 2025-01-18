Fantasy Hockey
Clayton Keller News: Massive impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Keller scored a goal on two shots, dished three assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Keller's tally at 10:31 of the first period held up as the game-winner. One of his three assists also came on the power play. The winger has two goals and nine assists over eight contests in January, but this was one of his best outings of the season. Overall, Keller's up to 15 goals, 33 helpers, 19 power-play points, 110 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances.

Clayton Keller
Utah Hockey Club
