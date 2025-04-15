Clayton Keller News: Shines with four points

Keller scored two goals, dished out two assists, put five shots on net and had two blocks in Monday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

Keller's four-point night began with two assists, including one on the power-play, in 70 seconds early on in the second period. He then lit the lamp twice himself in a six-minute span midway through the third period. Keller's performance Monday was his fourth game this season with four or more points. The 26-year-old winger also used Monday's game to secure a new career high in points as he passed his previous best of 86 points from the 2022-23 season. Overall, Utah's captain has 29 goals, 60 assists and 216 shots on net in 80 appearances this season. With 89 tallies, he is tied for 11th in points across the league with Sidney Crosby and Artemi Panarin. Keller has cemented himself as a premier talent in the NHL and will enter the 2025-26 season with great value in fantasy.